SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.
