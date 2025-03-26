Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,627,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70. The firm has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

