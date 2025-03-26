W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON WPS traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.94 ($0.78). 501,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.39. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.13.
W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts anticipate that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on W.A.G payment solutions
About W.A.G payment solutions
Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.
Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.
Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than W.A.G payment solutions
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for W.A.G payment solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.A.G payment solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.