W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

W.A.G payment solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON WPS traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.94 ($0.78). 501,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.39. W.A.G payment solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.13.

W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.65 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. W.A.G payment solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts anticipate that W.A.G payment solutions will post 7.1466198 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) target price on shares of W.A.G payment solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

About W.A.G payment solutions

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

