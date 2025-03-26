Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,289 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,272,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 890,048 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,621 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.