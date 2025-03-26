WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Short Interest Down 82.4% in March

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.92% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSML traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

