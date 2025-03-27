1,680 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $95.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

