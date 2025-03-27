Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $91,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.