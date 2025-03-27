Acumen Capital Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$34.24 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.69 and a 52-week high of C$40.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The firm has a market cap of C$359.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

See Also

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.