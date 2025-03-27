Acumen Capital Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
K-Bro Linen Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$34.24 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$30.69 and a 52-week high of C$40.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The firm has a market cap of C$359.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.
About K-Bro Linen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.