CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $336,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,634,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

JKHY opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $196.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

