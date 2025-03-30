CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,981,938 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,310,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981,938 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $210,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

