The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Holdings Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE GRC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $927.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

