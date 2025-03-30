Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FXF opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $105.89.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

