Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,413 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in SharkNinja by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 583,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,845,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.