Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 502,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 312,643 shares.The stock last traded at $41.16 and had previously closed at $41.21.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,364,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

