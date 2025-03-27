Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1992896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 168,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

