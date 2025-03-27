Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Increases By 1,040.0%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hysan Development Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Hysan Development’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

