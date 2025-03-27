Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

