Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUZOF remained flat at C$2.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.63. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.12.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
