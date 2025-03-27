Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Down 91.8% in March

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $53.35.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
