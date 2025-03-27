Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,235,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average session volume of 65,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Stock Up 22.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium ION Energy
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.