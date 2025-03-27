iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 607436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.