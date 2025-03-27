MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.97. 8,080,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,575,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. Analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.