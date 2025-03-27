Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $3.75 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 71,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $7,090,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.76 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.