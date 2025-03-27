84,609 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,152,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,627,000 after buying an additional 73,391 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

