Danika Yeager Acquires 1,817 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Danika Yeager bought 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$125,784.97.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.17. 3,105,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,701. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$43.83 and a 1-year high of C$70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

