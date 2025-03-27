Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Jiayin Group Stock Up 23.1 %

JFIN traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 731,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,987. The stock has a market cap of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

