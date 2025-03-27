Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 210.5%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the February 28th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 633,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.