Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 210.5%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the February 28th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 633,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.