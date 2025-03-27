Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 364922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

