Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 77500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.38.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Stories

