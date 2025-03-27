Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 469 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Entergy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

