Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

