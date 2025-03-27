Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 81,265,766 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

