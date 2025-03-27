Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 81,265,766 shares trading hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.
