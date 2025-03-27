Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPG stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

