Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,467 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55,334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,273,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $345,565,000 after buying an additional 8,258,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Comcast by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,429,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 2,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

CMCSA opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

