Tyler Stone Wealth Management Sells 1,239 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

