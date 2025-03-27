Short Interest in Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Drops By 99.8%

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,066,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of INKW stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Greene Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Greene Concepts Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greene Concepts
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.