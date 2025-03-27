Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,049,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 177,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Arctic Star Exploration Stock Up 25.0 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
About Arctic Star Exploration
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
