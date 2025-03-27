Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.
