Graney & King LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
