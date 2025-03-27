MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.85 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.
MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %
MLKN opened at $18.34 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MLKN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
