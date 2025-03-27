MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.85 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.5 %

MLKN opened at $18.34 on Thursday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 82.42%.

MLKN has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

