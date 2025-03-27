Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Decreases By 99.1%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hypera Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Hypera stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.99. Hypera has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.56 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

