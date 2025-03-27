Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 108,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 22,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

