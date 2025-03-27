Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Workday were worth $289,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total value of $14,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,145 shares of company stock valued at $123,289,438. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $250.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

