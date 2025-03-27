Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Releases Earnings Results

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.43)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

LON RGL traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 108.20 ($1.39). 67,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,405. The company has a market capitalization of £174.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.09. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 255.50 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

