Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Releases Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.
Shares of LON FRAN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.84). 204,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,542. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £276.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.
Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.
Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.
