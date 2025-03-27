Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Releases Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Franchise Brands Price Performance

Shares of LON FRAN traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 143 ($1.84). 204,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,542. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.70). The firm has a market cap of £276.40 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franchise Brands Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Kear acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($61,284.92). Also, insider Louise George bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($190,549.76). 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

