C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

