C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

