C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 151 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $86,636,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $204.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,377 shares of company stock worth $44,251,096 over the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

