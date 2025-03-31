Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,516 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

