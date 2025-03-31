Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $71.15 on Monday. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.89.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

