Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Invests $768,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6,668.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $97.89.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.