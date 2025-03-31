Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Invests $768,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $920,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 6,668.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,000.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $97.89.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
